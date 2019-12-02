A makeshift memorial to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was cleared once again on Sunday night, hours after thousands filled Valletta streets to demand Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s resignation over the case.



The memorial at the foot of the Great Siege Memorial opposite the law courts in Valletta was bare once again on Monday morning.



Workers from the government’s cleansing department have been sweeping away photos, candles and placards in memory of Ms Caruana Galizia for well over a year. Orders to clear the site were given by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, a court heard in November of 2018.



“This is what Joseph Muscat thinks of the thousands who marched asking for his immediate resignation and for truth and justice! He doesn’t give a damm!” civil society group Occupy Justice wrote on Monday morning in a Facebook post accompanying a photo of the bare makeshift memorial site.

The group will join other activists to again protest outside Dr Muscat’s Castille offices at 4pm on Monday.