If the government ignored the US embassy’s offer for further assistance from the FBI in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation it had something to hide, Partit Demokratiku said.

In a statement, PD noted that the government had not taken up the US offer for additional assistance. It asked if anything had changed since the Prime Minister had promised that no stone was to be left unturned in the search for whoever ordered the assassination.

If the definition of being resolute were practised, taking up this offer would be a no brainer. Justice must be done and be seen to be done, and no doubts left as to the full and true picture behind the assassination. Those implicated, both directly and indirectly, must be brought to justice, PD insisted.

It added that anybody who knew about the identity of the murderer and remained silent was also complicit. Furthermore, if the individual responsible for the assassination truly turned out to be a businessman, it wanted to know if this businessman had donated any money to political parties, or engaged in any corrupt business practices with the government or the Opposition.

There existed a possibility that the investigations were undermined as to cover up for the possibility that Malta's political elites were in bed with a killer.

PD said the United States Embassy knew very well what it was doing when it made such a public offer to assist, rather than a private one and it was probable that similar unofficial offers were made and ignored by the government.

Diplomats, especially of the calibre of those hailing from the world's foremost superpower, chose their words with utmost care. Therefore, a refusal of further assistance must surely be one which was calculated to prevent the truth from coming out.

Just as it has done since day one of the brutal murder, PD said it would continue to seek truth and justice, just as it sought to reform Malta's deeply broken system.