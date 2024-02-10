A tragi-comedy play that explores European issues also delves into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Best European Show premiered in Malta on Friday at the Manoel Theatre and there will be two more performances: one on Saturday night and another on Sunday evening.

“It is a black comedy about Europe today and its most important issues, like the war in Ukraine, the war in Gaza, abortion and corruption in the European Parliament,” Haris Pašović said.

Marko Bratus and Pašović wrote the play that was co-produced by five theatres across Europe, including Teatru Malta.

The play centres around a jury that must select the winner of the first European Theatre Festival, a fictitious competition modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest.

The jury members then discuss the plays they watched, including one about the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

A consequential moment for Malta

Asked why he included the 2017 Malta murder, Pašović said: “That was a consequential moment for Malta but also, really, for all of Europe in terms of freedom of speech”.

“She was not universally loved-but she was such an important voice for a young democracy like Malta,” Pašović said.

So why is a play about Europe’s most important issues a comedy?

“Satire dares to say things which may not be accepted in other forms. We can use comedy to seriously discuss these issues,” the playwright said.

The play premiered for the first time in Poland last October before moving on to Italy.

Both audiences received the play well, Pašović said.