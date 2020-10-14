An international collaboration known as the Daphne Project returns on Thursday with more revelations.

The collaboration, which includes Times of Malta, has been investigating material and leads worked on by Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb outside her home on October 16, 2017.

Daphne Project partners would go on to reveal an e-mail linking a mystery company called 17 Black to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi in April 2018.

Eleven months after her murder, Times of Malta and Reuters outed Yorgen Fenech as the owner of 17 Black.

Fenech was charged with organising and financing the journalist’s assassination last November.

He denies any involvement in the murder, instead pointing to Schembri as the mastermind during a failed bid he made to obtain a presidential pardon.

Caruana Galizia was leaked a trove of data from the Electrogas power station project Fenech formed part of in the months before she was killed by a car bomb.

Last June, Times of Malta and Reuters showed how Fenech secretly profited via 17 Black from Enemalta's decision to invest in a Montenegro wind farm. Konrad Mizzi, who was responsible for Enemalta at the time, was forced out of the Labour Party as a result.

The Daphne Project is coordinated by Forbidden Stories, a French NGO set up to continue the work of murdered journalists.