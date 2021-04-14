The Daphne Project is the Impact Winner of the IJ4EU (Investigative Journalism for Europe) award celebrating cross-border journalism.

Times of Malta is among the media partners of the investigative project, which includes The New York Times, The Guardian, La Repubblica, Le Monde and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The Daphne Project was one of 10 nominations shortlisted for the award, the first award to celebrate cross-border investigative journalism in Europe, and the world.

It aims to celebrate journalists who work across borders and whose innovative storytelling engages audiences in Europe and beyond.



The award is managed by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom and supported by the International Press Institute and the European Journalism Centre.

Jacob Borg, Times of Malta's journalist on the project, said:

"It was a dark December day, two months after Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder when I was approached to form part of a group of 45 journalists with a common aim.

"'Let's find out who killed Daphne' was the lofty goal. The Daphne Project was born.

"Four months later, amidst a dysfunctional police investigation led by Silvio Valletta, a friend of the main murder suspect, we had a name. Yorgen Fenech.

"Following the money, we soon found ourselves a likely motive. 17 Black and its link to government corruption.

"Working with an international team of journalists, Times of Malta was able to piece together the money flows that dark forces wished to remain secret.

"The rest, is history. After outing Fenech as 17 Black's owner, the walls started to close in.

"The true impact would come a year later. Yorgen French was arrested in an apparent attempt to flee justice.

"Joseph Muscat and his right-hand man Keith Schembri were forced to resign soon after. Both men had done their utmost to protect Fenech till the bitter end, Borg said.

Jury member Teresa Ribeiro said during the award ceremony: "we need the work of these brave people who unveil the uncomfortable truth that keep authorities accountable and fight corruption."

Accepting the award on behalf of the project, journalist Jules Giraudat paid tribute to the late Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sons Matthew, Paul and Andrew who he described as a “true inspiration”.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb outside her home in Bidnija in October 2017. The Daphne Project brings together 45 journalists from more than 18 international media organisations in 15 countries dedicated to continuing Caruana Galizia’s work.