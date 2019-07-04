Bikers will be donning their cravats and tweet jackets for a good cause next month as they participate in a global distinguished gentlemen’s ride to raise funds and awareness about prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is an international event that will be taking place in over 700 venues worldwide – including Malta – on Sunday, September 29.

Registration for the event, which will involve some 120,000 riders all over the globe, is now open. Upon registration full details about the bike ride, including the meeting and ending point will be given.

This is the third year that Matthew Camilleri, the host of the Malta ride, is taking the initiative to make it happen in Malta.

“I had gone five years ago and it was a great experience,” he said.

“Apart from distinguished gentlemen, there were also distinguished bikes. Plus, I really believe in the cause. So, when it did not happen in Malta the year after, I took the initiative to make it happen,” he added.

How it all started

He explained that the ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, in 2012 by Mark Hawwa, who was inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit.

Mr Hawwa decided that a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, while connecting niche motorcycle communities together.

The success of the event en-couraged the founder to consider how it could be used to support a worthy cause – the Movember Foundation, the largest men’s health organisation in the world.

How to sign up

The ride is free, however, riders are encouraged to donate to the cause as well as consider helping reach the fundraising goals by getting friends, family and colleagues to donate via their personal fundraising page. All participants must register via the website: www.gentlemansride.com through which they can set up their fundraiser.

Maltese riders will receive regular updates by visiting the website as well as the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/443736769542417.