Residents and staff members at Dar il-Kaptan can now move around the Mtarfa facility with greater ease, thanks to a €25,000 lift donated by local construction group AX Holdings.

Construction, development and real estate director at AX Holdings Denise Micallef Xuereb said the group wanted to make a contribution that will leave a lasting impact on accessibility and quality of life inside the home for residents, visitors, and staff.

Dar il-Kaptan has been providing care for people with disabilities and their families for the past 30 years. Thanks to the selfless work carried out by the team, hundreds of children and teens have found a second home where they can socialise, make new friends, and crucially, learn how to live independently, she said.

Dar il-Kaptan administrator Silvan Magro said that while the home was increasingly aware that its old lift was nearing the end of its operations, being an NGO, its replacement was an added financial burden.

"Without a lift, our clients’ access to their rooms on the first floor and other areas of the home, such as the gardens, is highly jeopardised," he said.

The Dar il-Kaptan Foundation is a non-profit NGO committed to providing a professional respite service to persons with disability and their families.

The home ensures that families receive adequate support, so that persons with disability can remain in their family home and continue to live in their community thus avoiding institutionalisation.

It provides persons with disability with day breaks and residential respite stays in a healthy and safe environment giving primary carers the necessary respite to continue providing support to their disabled family member in the long term.