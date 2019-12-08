KFC Malta restaurants have provided food for YMCA residents daily since 2016. YMCA manages a round-the-clock shelter at its Dar Niki Cassar in Msida, which houses some 30 homeless per night as well as providing longer term accommodation for those in need.

KFC Malta launched ‘Harvest’, the world’s first-ever prepared food donation programme in 2016 and has since been donating surplus food product. As part of Harvest, restaurant team members package unsold and wholesome food into approved containers and store the product safely in the restaurant’s freezer. The restaurant coordinates a weekly pick-up schedule while tracking the donations to ensure safety and quality.

YMCA CEO Anthony Camilleri stated: “KFC’s decisive contribution, which first started in 2016, has grown from strength to strength and is a huge boost for our organisation.”

Food Chain Ltd marketing executive Mikhail Schembri said: “We are delighted to be making a contribution to such a worthy cause and hope that it will help sustain awareness about a problem that often goes unnoticed in our community.”

KFC is operated in Malta by Food Chain Ltd, a member of the Farsons Group.