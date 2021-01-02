Dar tal-Providenza raised more than €2.5 million during an annual charity fundraiser held on New Year’s Day.

Donors rushed to help the home for people with a disability during the 12 hour-long Festa ta’ Generożita’, held at We Studios in Qormi. By the time donation lines closed at midnight, a record €2,531,540 had been raised.

Visitors included President George Vella and his wife, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and, through Skype, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma and the Leader of the Opposition and Mrs Grech. Ministers and MPs from both sides of the House, delegations representing the main political parties, and representatives of constituted bodies also visited and took time to answer the phones.

“I am moved in no small way with the generosity and solidarity shown by the Maltese people,” said home director Fr Martin Vella.

Vella said that notwithstanding COVID-19 and the uncertainties that followed, the Maltese population had once again done big things to help Dar tal-Providenza.

The Siġġiewi home provides residential services to 115 people with a disability and has had to change its entire programme to suit the pandemic.

Fundraisers have also been affected and the home has only hosted drive-through donations at its Siġġiewi base since the pandemic started in March.

