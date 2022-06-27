Id-Dar tal-Providenza is once again holding the Volleyball Marathon after an absence of two years due to the pandemic.

The 12th edition is taking place at the home’s carpark in Siġġiewi between July 1 and 3.

President George Vella will officially inaugurate the games on Friday at 6pm. Forty players spread between five teams will be playing volleyball for a total of 53 hours until midnight on Sunday.

Every evening there will be musical entertainment on the main stage, food stalls and games for children.

The marathon will also be broadcast live on the main local TV stations, as well as on the website and Facebook page of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Speaking during a press briefing, Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home, spoke about the hardship COVID-19 brought about and how the home did what was ‘humanly possible’ to ease the effects of isolation among residents.

He also said that fundraising events during the past two years had became almost inexistent and how such events are necessary to continue offering residential services of the highest quality at the home.

Fr Martin announced that the next few months will see the beginning of an ambitious renovation project involving four flats in Villa Papa Giovanni in Siġġiewi, a project that had to be shelved also because of the pandemic.

He encouraged the Maltese public to drop by at the home to support the players and to also help Id-Dar tal-Providenza by making a donation.

Emmanuel Zammit, the chairperson of the Volleyball Marathon committee, added that about 200 volunteers will help out during the event. He thanked all the sponsors especially, Bank of Valletta, the main sponsor of the marathon, the local TV stations who will be relaying the event and all those who will be helping out in one way or another.

The public may make a donation by calling the following phone numbers, by using the BOV Mobile Banking app or PayPal or by using the home’s online banking accounts with APS Bank, BOV, HSBC, Lombard Bank and BNF Bank.

€10: 5160 2011; €15: 5170 2012; €25: 5180 2013; €50: 5190 2070; and €100: 5130 2044

Pledge line: 2146 3686; BOV mobile: 7932 4834

For more information, visit www.sabihlitaghti.org.