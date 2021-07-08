Dar tal-Providenza has won the European Parliament's European Citizen’s Prize 2021.

The organisation was nominated by PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa, for the project entitled ‘Monument of Mercy’ - with reference to Dar tal-Providenza’s work in providing homes within the community for people with disability.

The Maltese organisation was declared as winner of the prestigous prize after the Chancellery of the European Citizen's Prize examined the shortlisted projects.

The Chancellery acknowledged that Dar tal-Providenza has always provided homes with a family-like environment for persons with disability who could not live with their family in Malta. Their ethos is to ensure community care for people at risk of isolation in Malta.

The project has developed four homes in different localities in Malta, aimed at integrating people with a disability within the community and pushing back against ring-fencing of people with a disability, in line with European Union ideals. A fifth home has been been developed in 2020 and will open its doors in the coming weeks.

The PN MEPs said “this is excellent news. The invaluable efforts made with huge dedication by Fr Martin Micallef and his colleagues, have now been recognised at European level.”

The prize will be presented to Dar tal-Providenza during an award ceremony in November.