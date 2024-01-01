Dar tal-Providenza’s annual charity telethon Festa ta’ Ġenerożità began on Monday morning, as the home for people with disabilities looks for the public’s help to run its services.

The telethon, which is being televised nationally, will run until midnight.

The event is being held at the Dar tal-Providenza parking lot in Siġġiewi, under the shelter of an installed canopy. It will feature performances, interviews and an art auction, among other things.

The event began at 10am with a special mass at the Dar tal-Providenza chapel led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Dar tal-Providenza needs more than €6.5 million a year to finance its operations. Its director, Fr Martin Micallef, emphasised that the home is committed to keep offering quality service to its residents. Its key objectives are to help residents become active participants in broader society.

Donations can be made in various ways.

By telephone:

€10 – 51602012

€15 – 51702013

€25 – 51802014

€50 – 51902085

€100 – 51302022

SMS €7- 50618922

By bank:

Bank transfers can be made to the following local banks, using bank account details available at the Dar tal-Providenza website.

APS Bank

BOV

HSBC

Lombard Bank

Banif Bank

By cheque:

Cheque donations must exceed €20 (by law) and can be done via a cheque addressed to Dar tal-Providenza, Triq Lapsi, is-Siggiewi SGW2822.

In person:

Donations can be made at the office of Dar tal-Providenza, at Triq San Pawl, Valletta between 9:00am and noon; at Paola Catholic Bookshop, and the Rabat Central Square.