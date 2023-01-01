Dar tal-Providenza’s telethon Festa ta’ Ġenerożità, paused for two years to the COVID-19 pandemic, is once again being held on Sunday under a big tent purposely set up in the home’s parking lot in Siġġiewi.

The telethon, which continues until midnight, started off with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna who praised the generosity of the Maltese during l-Istrina and urged that same generosity during the Festa ta’ Ġenerożità.

The opening, which included the traditional Christmas homily by a boy and a girl, was attended by President and Mrs George Vella.

Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

A donation to the Dar tal-Providenza can be made by calling:

5160 2012 – €10

5170 2013 – €15

5180 2014 – €25

5190 2085 – €50

5130 2022 – €100

Smsing

50618922 – €7

Or by using the following means:

BOV Mobile – 79324834

Paypal and accounts of Dar tal-Providenza with the main banks: APS Bank, BOV, HSBC, Lombard Bank, BNF Bank.

Cheque to Dar tal-Providenza, Triq Lapsi, is-Siġġiewi, SĠW2822. Due to a directive by the Central Bank of Malta cheques for €20 or less will not be accepted as they will not be cashed by the banks .