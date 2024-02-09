Dar tal-Providenza residents will be participating in a carnival activity in Siġġiewi on Monday, which will be raising funds in aid of the respite home for people with disabilities.

Residents in attendance will be displaying and parading with a King Carnival float which they built themselves.

A parade with dancers will include the participation of five dance schools as well as dancers with disabilities who attend the Mtarfa day centre.

The Siġġiewi scout group will be hosting games for children, while members of the Civil Protection Department and the Police Force will be exhibiting vehicles.

The activity is being organised by Ħbieb tad-Dar tal-Providenza and the Siġġiewi Local Council.

It will take place on Monday, February 12, between 2 pm and 6 pm at the Siġġiewi main square in Pjazza San Nikola.