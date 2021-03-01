You’ve almost got to feel sorry for French brand DS. Since it split from Citroen in 2015, it’s struggled to find its feet at the premium end of the market, and that’s been reflected in the brand’s sales.

The firm is now attempting to expand its appeal by taking advantage of the increasingly popular electrified market, but does it succeed?

While the larger DS 7 Crossback is already available as a plug-in hybrid, the brand’s first EV is this, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense compact SUV. It arrived in 2019 with petrol and diesel engines but now gets a battery-powered option for the first time.

Sitting on the same platform as a host of electric models from Peugeot and Citroen, this compact electric car aims to give buyers an interesting alternative to more mainstream options but retaining the same charm and bold design you get with the standard DS 3 Crossback.

Want to read more? Visit timesmotors.com