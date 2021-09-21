Should Malta be resigned to another five years of dismal Labour governance? Going by the outcome of so many recent voter surveys, it does look like Labour is heading for another mandate to further mismanage a relatively broken island.

A loyal majority-Labour-voting base does not seem at all perturbed by frightening corruption, greylisting, an international reputation in tatters, abysmal rule of law and now ever-expanding deficits and national debt.

Numerous serious problems have come to a head. Rather worrying, we have evidence of Labour’s lack of willingness and ability to face and solve these problems, particularly as corruption and incompetence seem to prevail.

Never has the saying that an electorate, in its majority, gets the government it deserves rung so true. The abysmally low level of political and civic education manifested in Malta is incredible. Decent citizens are sick of seeing their complaints on PL corruption countered by the proverbial retort that the PN too indulged in corruption. This kind of reasoning leads one to logically conclude that a possible future, non-PL government will be entitled to facilitate the assassination of one journalist.

Such a government will also be entitled to indulge in three magnum-category type of corruptive fraud similar to that suspected at Vitals, Electrogas and Pilatus. Furthermore, the entitlement to misbehave may also include the creation of hundreds of fictitious public service jobs, costly, useless and unnecessary consultancies, direct orders running into millions, etc.

A massive frittering away of honest and conscientious taxpayers’ money. Taxpayers’ money is treated with absolute disrespect. Similar disrespect is shown when, with impunity, notorious tax defaulters are allowed non-payment of taxes due to the state. We recently learnt that the leaders in this category of ‘millions’ dodgers’ are our two main political parties!

We are currently more than aware of out-of-pocket money contributions that so many so-called business entrepreneurs altruistically pass on to political parties. Some leading developers recently projected themselves as victims of threatening politicians who demand money. It might be the case but I prefer to believe that particular businesspersons, developers and politicians in truth indulge in mutually advantageous transactions, at the expense of citizens.

Many politically-ignorant electors believe that corruptors pay contributions out of their pockets. In reality, a shameful €200,000 donation to a party is a sort of temporary loan, which invariably gets paid back fivefold, in kind, by the politicians. The payment in kind is made up of so many decisions and interventions made against the interests of citizens, favouring the corruptors.

Such interventions quickly translate into hard cash as public property is sold below value, rules are broken or interpreted to favour corruptors and direct orders, disadvantageous to citizens, are dished out. This is full- blast corruption, with citizens ultimately picking up the bill!

Where is this argumentation leading to? Well, we have a situation where, effectively it is citizens, and not fat, corrupt businessmen and developers, who are ultimately financing political parties. For this generosity and help, citizens are getting back one hell of a lousy return, which is that of persistent, relatively corrupt and fraudulent administrations!

Now how about convincing some straight politicians that it is about time that the issue of transparent state financing of political parties gets seriously and honestly debated and considered? Could this be a valid manner how to attack that pestilence called corruption? In the debate we must be prepared to counter whoever wants to deviously argue that state financing of parties is wasteful and a bonanza to politicians. No, the waste and devastation is occurring now and we know what a high price we are paying, and are fully aware of the destructive return we are getting back.

As an add-on to this proposal, one may mention the issue of paying a decent salary to achieve better quality, less corruptible and relatively full-time MPs. In implementing such a measure, one must avoid past clumsiness and hypocrisy when increases were paid out underhand and particular recipients feigned shame at receiving them. Rather than on a stupid, unconstitutionally legislated plan, to increase an already inflated house membership by 12 additional females, such extra funds to be incurred would be better focused on MPs’ payroll increases.

We need to see more of our politicians ceasing to consider an MP position as primarily a vehicle to enhance their profession or business. By all means, Malta’s electorate is rather primitive but does it deserve such shoddy and dishonest treatment from so many of its representatives? Dare we hope to see some objective intelligent reforms that may help us get out of the horrible hole we have dug ourselves in? Dare we hope for a change?