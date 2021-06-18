Daredevil stunt rider Alex Harvill has died while warming up for an attempt at a world record jump, according to various media reports.

Harvill was planning to attempt a 107-metre jump in front of spectators during the Moses Lake Airshow in the US state of Washington.

He died while warming up after his motorcycle landed just off the intended target and crashing into a dirt mound, the BBC reported.

Local newspaper, the Columbia Basin Herald, said Harvill appeared to have been thrown over the handlebars and lost his helmet in the crash.

Harvill was rushed to hospital but he was later confirmed dead.

He leaves behind a wife and two young sons, including a newborn baby.

The 28-year-old was a professional motorcross racer who had in the past held two motorcycle jump records.

A GoFundMe fundraiser aiming to support the family has already raised almost $40,000 (€33,691).