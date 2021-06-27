Czech captain Vladimir Darida was in doubt Saturday whether he would start against the Netherlands in their Euro 2020 last-16 game after picking up an unspecified injury in training.
The Czechs, who qualified as the third best team in Group D, are facing Group C winners the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Sunday evening.
“I’m in the care of doctors and physiotherapists, we are trying to do our best so I could play tomorrow,” Darida told a press conference in Budapest.
“I don’t want to speculate, we’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” added the Hertha Berlin midfielder.
