Czech captain Vladimir Darida was in doubt Saturday whether he would start against the Netherlands in their Euro 2020 last-16 game after picking up an unspecified injury in training.

The Czechs, who qualified as the third best team in Group D, are facing Group C winners the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Sunday evening.

“I’m in the care of doctors and physiotherapists, we are trying to do our best so I could play tomorrow,” Darida told a press conference in Budapest.

“I don’t want to speculate, we’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” added the Hertha Berlin midfielder.

