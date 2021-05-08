Young Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel returns from injury with hopes high that he can challenge the likes Simon Yates and Egan Bernal in the Giro d’Italia, which gets underway on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, dubbed the heir to the legendary Eddy Merckx, fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in Italy last August.

Saturday’s opening stage is an 8.6km time trial along the River Po in Turin, and after covering 3,480km around the peninsula the Giro finishes back in the north in front of Milan’s Duomo on May 30.

