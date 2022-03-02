Germany’s Olympic and Paralympic governing bodies expressed dismay Wednesday over the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paralympics, describing it as “a dark page”.

In a statement Wednesday, the IPC said athletes from the two countries would be allowed to compete in Beijing as “neutrals”, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Not excluding these two delegations is incomprehensible”, fumed Friedhelm Julius Beucher, president of Germany’s paralympic committee.

