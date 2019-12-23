Ryan Darmanin is set to continue the 2019-20 season with Gżira United.

The veteran striker started the season on the books of Ħamrun Spartans but the former Floriana and Marsaxlokk forward has decided to seek pastures new after he was informed by the club that he could leave in January.

Gżira United swiftly moved in for the towering striker who has reached an agreement to a deal until the end of the season.

At Gżira, Darmanin will re-unite with Giovanni Tedesco, his former coach at Ħamrun Spartans, and will provide another Maltese option for the Italian coach.

On the other hand, Gżira United have decided to let Brazilian wing back Arthur Oyama go next month.

The former Floriana defender is understood to being no longer in the plans of coach Tedesco and is free to find a new club.

This season, Oyama has made 11 appearances with the Maroons.