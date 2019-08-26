ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Criaco 44

Darmanin 88

GUDJA UNITED 2

Bolanos 48

Winchester 80

Ryan Darmanin came off the bench to rescue Ħamrun Spartans as the veteran striker headed home a late equaliser to earn his team a point against Gudja United.

It looked as though Gudja were on their way to an historic first Premier League win when goals from Carlos Santana Barroso and Rundell Winchester cancelled out Maro Criaco’s first-half opener.

But the Spartans kept fighting and managed to save a point with that late goal to remain unbeaten.

Still, coach Manuele Blasi will be unimpressed with the defensive frailties shown by his team yesterday as they struggled to contain the pace and power of Gudja’s forwards Carlos Santana Barroso and Winchester.

Ħamrun started brightly and after five minutes Jorge Soares Ailton created space for himself and hit a thumping dive that was pushed away by Jonathan Debono.

The Spartans threatened again on 16 minutes when Soufiane Lagzir sped clear but his shot was again blocked by the Gudja no.1.

The match fizzled out after that promising start and we had to wait till the half hour for the next scoring opportunity. Ailton dribbled past Justin Grioli and picked Lagzir but the forward headed over from routine distance.

Gudja finally threatened five minutes from the break when Rundell Winchester broke free but the towering forward fired wide with only Manuel Bartolo to beat.

On the stroke of half-time, Ħamrun took the lead. Wilfried Domoraud’s shot was deflected into the path of Marco Criaco and the Italian hit a thumping drive that gave no chance to Debono.

Gudja had time to threaten again but Gabriel Mensah’s header finished just wide.

The Southerners’ response came three minutes into the second half when Juan Bolanos rose to meet Friggieri’s corner kick and his thumping header flew into the net.

Ħamrun tried to hit back and Ailton saw his drive finish just over.

Ten minutes into the second half, Triston Caruana fed Ailton who evaded his marker but was denied by Debono.

At the other end, Bartolo had to be alert to push away Barroso’s inswinger.

Gudja seemed to be growing in stature and 16 minutes from time Bartolo was again alert to push away Mensah’s shot.

On 79 minutes, Domoraud was unlucky to see his header pushed away by Debono.

Ten minutes from time, Gudja grabbed the winner when in a quick break, Winchester embarked on a surging run and he slid the ball past Bartolo.

Winchester almost struck again three minutes from time when in another swift raid he was unlucky to see his lob finish into the net.

Ħamrun refused to throw in the towel and Ryan Darmanin, who had just replaced Mattia Cinquini, headed home from a Failla cross to earn his team a point.

Gudja's Carlos Santana Barroso was named as the BOV Player of the Match.