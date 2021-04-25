Matteo Darmian scored the only goal to push Inter Milan to the brink of the Serie A title with a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday with coach Antonio Conte hailing the victory as worth “nine points”.

Achraf Hakimi sent the ball through for Darmian to grab the winner after 76 minutes in the San Siro as Inter open up a 13-point lead on AC Milan who travel to Lazio on Monday.

“Today’s victory is not worth only three points, not even six. It is worth nine,” said Conte.

