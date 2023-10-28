Bundesliga minnows Darmstadt will be out to spoil Manuel Neuer’s potential return from injury when they face champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bayern keeper Neuer, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, has been out of action since December 2022 after breaking his leg while skiing, but could make a long-awaited return to action against Darmstadt this weekend.

Neuer, 37, is eyeing a spot in Germany’s squad for Euro 2024 on home soil.

The reigning champions, who eased past Galatasaray 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, are expected to have little trouble against promoted Darmstadt as they look to keep the heat on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

