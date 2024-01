Darren Abdilla has stepped down from his role as Gżira United coach, the Maroons announced on Wednesday.

“Today, with mixed emotions, we at Gzira United Football Club announce the departure of Coach Darren Abdilla. As he steps down from his role, we close a chapter that has been nothing short of remarkable in our club’s history,” the statement opened.

The news comes just a couple of days after Abdilla guided the Maroons into the last 16 of the FA Trophy, having defeated Fgura United 2-0.

