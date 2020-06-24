Darren Abdilla is back at Gżira United after he was appointed as the Premier League new head coach.

The announcement was made by club president Sharlon Pace during the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday evening.

Abdilla was given the first major coaching job by the Maroons in season 2014-15 and remained at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

From then, he was appointed as coach of Valletta FC with whom he managed to win the Super Cup trophy.

However, his stint with the Citizens was ended last January despite having the team well in the chase for a third successive Premier League title.

During the past months, speculation has been rife that Abdilla was one of the main favourites to succeed Paul Zammit as Gżira United coach.

Talks between Pace and Abdilla had been ongoing for the last few weeks and finally a breakthrough was finally reached on Wednesday as he signed a two-year deal.

Abdilla’s appointment comes on the same day that the Maroons have enough their second summer signing with the acquisition of Jamaican striker Kevaugh Atkinson.

The 25-year-old follows in the footsteps of Steve Borg who also joined Gżira United from Valletta earlier this month.

Abdilla is set to lead the team's pre-season training as from July 20.