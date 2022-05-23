Gżira United have handed a new contract to coach Darren Abdilla who will remain at the helm of the Premier League club for another two seasons.

Abdilla has been at the helm of the Maroons for the past two seasons and the 2021-22 campaign was very challenging for the Maltese coach as he had to contend with a series of serious injuries to key players.

However, despite these difficulties, Abdilla managed to steer the Maroons to fourth place in the Premier League which in the end earned them a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer.

“We are excited that our Head Coach, Darren Abdilla signed an extension to stay with the Maroons until 2024,” the Premier League side said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta