Police officers searching the home of Darren Debono’s stepdaughter last year over suspicions of money laundering, seized personal possessions including branded menswear and accessories belonging to her partner.

Information about that early morning search was supplied in court on Tuesday when proceedings resumed against Florinda Sultana and now-retired former bank official Albert Buttigieg who formerly fronted companies managing two fish restaurants allegedly involved in laundering funds linked to oil smuggling.

Both are facing criminal action in their personal capacity, while Sultana also stands charged as former director of Nesvan Company Ltd and MS1 Catering Ltd and Buttigieg as director of Luzzu Catering Ltd, operators of Porticello and Capo Mulini restaurants respectively.

Both Sultana and Buttigieg were targeted in an extensive police operation last year which cracked down on an alleged €30 million fuel smuggling racket with alleged links to the restaurants owned by Debono.

A sergeant from the FCID testified on Tuesday about his involvement along with other officers at Sultana’s apartment last November which kicked off shortly after 6am.

They had been instructed to look out for money, documents, electronic equipment and also items of branded clothing, explained PS Kevin Buhagiar.

Asked by defence lawyer Stefano Filletti why menswear had also been seized without verifying ownership thereof, the officer said that the order was to seize all branded items.

A lawyer from the Asset Recovery Bureau presented separate inventories of assets belonging to the accused.

Asked about the various items of clothing and accessories on Sultana’s list, Kenneth Camilleri explained that “imitation” pieces had been distinguished from branded items and retail prices listed alongside the actual value of the various items.

Police had also searched an Audi vehicle parked at St Elmo’s place as well as the home of Sultana’s father, the court was told.

The former owner of the Valletta restaurant, Anthony McKay, was again summoned to explain how he had first acquired the property from the Lands Authority.

He had run the former Al Mare restaurant until some 15 years ago when he then donated it to his son, Marvin McKay who had subsequently rented out the place to “Darren Debono’s family.”

His son followed at the witness stand explaining that he had leased the restaurant, later re-named Scoglitti, to Debono in 2013 at a daily rent of €120.

A private writing signed by the parties in July of that year was to ensure that pending debts by the lessor in respect of World Water Fisheries and Azzopardi Fisheries were to be settled out of some €66,000 owed to McKay as key money on the lease.

A former clerk at World Water Fisheries testified that she used to handle the accounts of the Valletta restaurant, Scoglitti and reported to Darren Debono who also paid her wages.

Stephanie Bugeja said that Sultana, whom she identified in court, would visit the company’s San Gwann offices to speak to Debono “who was the owner of Scoglitti” where Sultana worked.

Sourcing foodstuffs listed in weekly orders by the chef at the restaurant was part of her job, said the witness.

Accounts were audited by Chris Baldacchino, said Bugeja, stating that she had no idea who paid suppliers.

The final witness at Tuesday’s hearing was Saviour Attard who had loaned money to Marvin Schembri on behalf of MS1 Company Ltd after Schembri approached him for assistance back in 2018.

A private writing was signed but it was only some three months ago, since a court-appointed administrator took over management of that company, that Attard received some of his money back.

Every time he broached the subject, Schembri would promise that repayment would take place “perhaps next month.”

But months and years went by and no funds materialized, said Attard.

Schembri resigned from MS1 Company Ltd last year.

His creditor has now been handed some €9,000 by the court-appointed administrator in recent months.

There was an outstanding balance of €87,000 plus interests to settle, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was told by the witness who was assisted by lawyer Ishmael Psaila.

The case continues next month.

Inspectors Joseph Xerri, James Turner and Omar Caruana are prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyers Antoine Agius Bonnici, Sean Xerri de Caro and Andrea Zammit.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Martina Cuschieri are defence counsel.