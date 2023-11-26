Long-distance running has completely changed the life of Darren Vandit.

Football was initially Vandit’s favourite sport but that all changed when his workmates challenged him to register for a race.

He only discovered the size of his challenge when he presented himself at the starting line of the Mdina Spinola race when he discovered that he had to cover 17km before reaching the finish line.

“It was a painful experience as I struggled a lot physically to complete the distance but when I reached the final metres of the race I was overwhelmed by the emotions as I had really enjoyed the experience,” Vandit told the Times of Malta.

Read full interview on sport.timesofmalta.com