Long-distance running has completely changed the life of Darren Vandit.

Football was initially Vandit’s favourite sport but that all changed when his workmates challenged him to register for a race.

He only discovered the size of his challenge when he presented himself at the starting line of the Mdina Spinola race when he discovered that he had to cover 17km before reaching the finish line.

“It was a painful experience as I struggled a lot physically to complete the distance but when I reached the final metres of the race I was overwhelmed by the emotions as I had really enjoyed the experience,” Vandit told the Times of Malta.

Read full interview on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.