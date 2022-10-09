Scenarios involving the potential collision of asteroids or comets with Earth have been heavily explored in several science fiction works, with a number of ways to avoid such a catastrophe being suggested in the process. The possibility of asteroid impacts, however, is far from being just a sci-fi plot point – large impactors, while extremely rare, have indeed wreaked havoc on Earth in the past. The K-T extinction event, which occurred some 66 million years ago and brought about the demise of 80 per cent of all species on Earth, including flightless dinosaurs, is one such infamous example. Preparing for such an eventuality, even though risks are indeed remote, is a necessity.

Space surveillance and tracking of asteroids is indeed a necessary and ongoing program, intended to map out the orbits of all near-Earth objects. A near-Earth object is defined as any asteroid or comet that comes within a distance of approximately 200 million kilometres from the sun. Plotting the orbits of such objects over several years allows accurate predictions to be made as to their orbital positions over the course of the next several years or decades.

We know today, thanks to such observations, that the majority of near-earth objects have orbits that do not bring them very close to our planet, meaning that they pose no hazard risk on Earth whatsoever. Potentially hazardous asteroids or comets, which are very rare, are defined as those objects with a size of at least around 150 metres that come closer than 7.5 million kilometres from our planet.

So what is the plan of action if such a near-Earth object was deemed to be on a collision course with Earth? The most viable option which is currently being studied is that of path deflection, where a small impactor sent from Earth would hit the hazardous asteroid, with enough force to deflect the path of the asteroid by a small but significant amount – enough to change its course and avoid collision with Earth. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission, which impacted the surface of the smaller asteroid (termed asteroid moonlet) in a binary asteroid system, Dimorphos, on September 26, was intended to test out this possibility for the first time.

With Dimorphos safely orbiting its larger counterpart, Didymos, this proved to be a safe testing ground for such an experiment, on an asteroid which is already deemed non-hazardous. The mission was successful, with the spacecraft successfully guiding itself in through an autonomous guiding system – with the Didymos system being too far from Earth to guide the spacecraft remotely.

Josef Borg completed a PhD in Astronomy at the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, University of Malta, and is currently a researcher at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta. He is also Malta’s representative on the European Astrobiology Network Association (EANA) council.

Sound Bites

• Star wobble reveals closest black hole yet discovered: Even though stellar mass black holes are likely ubiquitous, with the Milky Way likely home to around 100 million of them, they are still extremely hard to find, given that they do not give off any form of measurable electromagnetic radiation. Given that black holes do affect neighbouring objects due to gravity, however, it is possible to observe material falling towards black holes or a wobbling effect on the orbits of visible stars. Indeed, one of the nearest black holes to Earth has been found in the latter manner, some 1570 light years away.

• Clues to the formation of a Neptune-sized planet around LkCa 15: New radio images reveal a planet coming together in the protoplanetary disk around the sun-like star LkCa 15, at a distance of around 472 light years from Earth. Two previously unseen dust structures have now been observed at approximately 42 astronomical units from the star, with a Neptune-sized protoplanet possibly explaining the observations made. Previous candidate forming planets in the same system had been suggested at a significantly closer distance to the parent star.

DID YOU KNOW?

• We have observed a collision of a comet on another planet! In July 1992, comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 was observed to break apart after being captured in orbit around Jupiter, with the fragments impacting Jupiter two years later, in July of 1994. The observations provided our first-ever direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision in our solar system.

• The Chicxulub crater in Mexico was probably formed from an asteroid impact occurring 66 million years ago! The crater is today buried beneath the Yucatan peninsula and is thought to have formed from an impactor approximately 10 kilometres across. The size of the crater is an estimated 180 kilometres wide and 20 kilometres deep.

