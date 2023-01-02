Top-ranked darts player Gerwyn Price wore ear defenders in a bizarre attempt to block out crowd noise at the world championship on Sunday.

The gesture proved futile as the 37-year-old former rugby player was knocked out by Gabriel Clemens in the quarter-finals at London’s raucous Alexandra Palace.

After his upset defeat, Welshman Price suggested he would never return to the tournament.

“So frustrating, you play all year round preparing for this one tournament. So gutted,” the world number one wrote on Instagram.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt