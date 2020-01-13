The Protection Commissioner has dismissed fears of data misuse following reports that the police will have access to Transport Malta road cameras.

In a brief statement, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner said on Monday that it had conducted an investigation in view of media reports raising concerns that the police would be granted unrestricted access on a 24/7 basis to the CCTV cameras operated by Transport Malta.

"The investigation was conducted both at Transport Malta and the Police and it was concluded that, contrary to what has been reported in the media, the processing of personal data subject to the MoU (between the two entities) was in line with the applicable data protection legal framework," the Office said.

The MoU was signed on September 10. Transport Malta had said that the police would be given access to 60 cameras which Transport Malta operates all over Malta and Gozo, and a further 250 which will be installed on the traffic network in the coming months.

The use of the cameras would be covered by privacy safeguards.

Transport Minister Ian Borg, who was present for the signing, said the agreement was aimed at improving the people's safety.