In today’s day and age, companies are more and more reliant on data-based services. With many companies adopting a remote-working model, the need for seamless communication and the security of data have become top priority.

Regardless of the industry one is operating in, being able to maintain this seamless communication (both internally between employees, as well as externally to the public) is crucial for business success, which is why it is imperative to protect your business operations against a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

This kind of attack can have catastrophic implications for all service providers with repercussion such as nation-wide bandwidth slowdown and disruption of services. This results in damaging side effects to the business community, which is now more reliant than ever on a strong, reliable connection to the internet.

DDoS attacks occur when cybercriminals flood traffic to a service provider’s server through superfluous requests, from different sources, in an attempt to overload their systems, preventing legitimate requests and ultimately disrupt their services.

The reality is that many operators experience a denial-of-service (DoS) very periodically, however since these attacks originate from a single source, they’re relatively easy to mitigate and very rarely disrupt a service provider’s business operations.

When this attack originates from multiple sources (DDoS), the situation becomes trickier, as it becomes largely impossible to block a single point of contact.

The good news is that there exist solutions for such network security. Leading Maltese technology solutions provider, BMIT Technologies have recently launched a new DDoS protection and mitigation solution, which they have dubbed BMIT Managed DDoS Shield.

The BMIT DDoS Shield is a multi-tiered solution, protecting against multiple types of attacks. The edge-based mitigation deployed within BMIT Technologies international high speed private network allows the finetuning of countermeasures, used to protect against protocol and application attacks.

An upstream mitigation – cloud-based – is simultaneously activated, and both mitigation mechanisms work in sync to mitigate an attack, providing peace of mind to service users.

For more information about the BMIT Managed DDoS Shield, and the peace of mind It can bring, through the protection of your business needs, visit bmit.com.mt/ddos.