DataCore Software is sponsoring the LifeCycle Challenge in its 21st anniversary year, raising much needed funds to assist renal patients to have a significantly improved quality of life. Their main fundraising event, the Nescafé 3-in-1 LifeCycle Challenge, this year sees 24 cyclists travelling 2,000km across Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in just 10 days this month.

Michel Portelli, VP EMEA marketing, DataCore, said: “This exciting life-changing charitable challenge across three Asian countries requires maximum performance and stamina. One of the great value additions the LifeCycle charity brings is matching kidney donors to patients via DataCore’s clever software package Traccia. This facilitates the procedure of finding the best compatibility possible between a kidney donor and a renal patient. As a key software manufacturer, we admire both the application and the ethos of competitors and are happy to support the initiative and will follow progress avidly.”

LifeCycle founder Alan Curry said: “We are in our 21st year of helping patients who suffer from kidney failure. We thank Data­Core for joining our platinum sponsors for this year’s challenge that includes long climbs in tropical heat of over 30˚C through lush Vietnam and the meandering Mekong Delta and finishes at one of the world’s greatest wonders, the iconic Angkor Wat. Each sponsor is valued hero in our eyes as they make a real difference to patient outcomes and the lives of their supporting families.”

Throughout EMEA, DataCore has many keen cyclists and are thrilled that the LifeCyclists will be displaying the DataCore logo on their cycling attire.