The daughter of a man murdered 35 years ago has criticised the "shameful" delay in bringing the case to trial and said she is "appalled" to read reports dedicated to his alleged killer's claims of mistreatment.

Chiara Sant Cassia said she and her brother were traumatised by the murder of their father, Baron Francis Sant Cassia, who was shot dead on the grounds of his home in Mġarr in October 1988.

Earlier this week, his alleged killer Carmel Camilleri filed a judicial protest claiming that his right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time has been violated through unreasonable delays.

In a statement on Friday, Sant Cassia asked if anyone had spared a thought for the family of the murder victim.

“I am appalled by the recent reporting of my father’s murder," she said.

"My father was shot dead at point-blank range in cold blood 35 years ago. Reading pages of newsprint dedicated to proving how badly the man accused of murdering my father has been treated seems wrong.”

'Loss never leaves you'

She said she and her brother have “suffered greatly” from the loss of their father and their own children were left unable to meet the “kind and true gentleman” that he was.

“The way in which I lost my Dad was so terribly traumatic and the loss never leaves you, not even after 35 years," she said.

“This atrocious murder of such a lovely, kind and true gentleman involves some powerful people who for some reason wanted my father dead and every person involved should and must be held accountable.

“It is shameful that this trial has not come to court for so long with many questions left unanswered.”

In 2006, Camilleri was charged with the murder of Sant Cassia and for carrying a firearm without a licence.

Following his arrest, interrogation and arraignment in 2006, a bill of indictment was issued in 2008.

Since then, Camilleri said he had faithfully abided by bail conditions and attended every court hearing after spending some two years in preventive custody.

He has remained on bail for the past 17 years.