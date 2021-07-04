Former Parma boss Roberto D’Aversa has been appointed coach of Sampdoria, where he briefly played 20 years ago, the Serie A side announced on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Italian left Parma after they were relegated at the end of last season and takes over from Claudio Ranieri at the Genoa club.

“Roberto D’Aversa has joined the club as the manager of the first team until June 30, 2023,” Sampdoria said in a statement.

