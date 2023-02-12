Former PN deputy leader David Agius has formally asked the PN to include him among its candidates for next year's European Parliament elections.

He made the announcement at a meeting of the PN general council on Sunday morning.

On February 6, Times of Malta had reported that the PN was urging Agius to stand in an effort to attract grassroots support and win the third of six European Parliament seats allocated to Malta.

Agius had said he was 'seriously considering' the possibility.

He has been elected to Malta's parliament in the last five general elections but should he be elected to the EP, he would have to choose between the European or national parliament seats because he cannot hold both.