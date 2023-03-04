Nationalist MP David Agius was elected vice-president of the European Union of Christian Democratic Workers (EUCDW) on Saturday, during a congress held in Rome.

Agius obtained the highest number of votes, 95.8%, securing the prestigious post in the association.

During the congress, German MEP Dennis Radtke was also elected as the new president of EUCDW.

Messages from the European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, Manfred Weber, EPP chairperson, David Casa MEP and Professor Rocco Buttiglione, a former Italian minister, were shared.

The EUCDW is the voice and official association of Christian Democratic workers in the EPP which is the largest and oldest group in the European parliament.

The EUCDW brings together 24 member organisations from 18 countries which include Christian democratic trade unions, Christian social movements and workers' associations.

In a statement announcing Agius' appointment, the PN wished its MP all the best in the new post.