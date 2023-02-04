A Ferrari 360 Spider once owned by former professional footballer David Beckham has gone on sale online.

The Spider was owned by Beckham in the early 2000s, around the same time that the footballer’s then-club Manchester United won the 2002-03 Premier League title. It was also around the same time that Beckham was awarded an OBE.

The car is currently on sale via automotive marketplace PistonHeads.

