David Borg was appointed vice president for the EMEIA Regional Chapter (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) of Integra International. The election took place during Integra’s Regional Conference held in Munich, Germany.

Mr Borg is a Chartered Accountant and a co-founding partner at Capstone Group & ARQ. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and the Malta Institute of Accountants. He is also a member of the Malta Institute of Taxation and the Malta Institute of Financial Services Practitioners.

Prior to co-founding ARQ, Mr Borg held senior finance positions with a number of companies operating out of Malta where he received significant exposure to the oil and gas, real estate, hospitality and tourism and offshore manning sectors. He is the business advisory partner within ARQ and is also active in developing and diversifying the group’s service lines.

Integra International is an interactive global association of local independent accounting, taxation, auditing and business consulting firms dedicated to advising businesses around the world. The member firms are comprised of over 4,000 CPAs, CAs and Business Advisors who share knowledge openly and regularly.

In a global marketplace, Integra helps its members function as an international firm, able to help their clients no matter where in the world business takes them. Members offer a wide range of professional services to their clients, meeting their national and international needs. The collective knowledge, education and resources – both domestic and international – of the 4,000 professionals involved in Integra International are available to members and their clients.

Mr Borg said: “I am greatly honoured to be entrusted with this leadership position within Integra. I look forward to continue my work with Franz Schweiger, EMEIA president, and the rest of our staff and to further contribute towards the design and implementation of an ambitious and exciting new strategic direction for Integra that will further maximise and enhance the benefits available to all the members of our association.”