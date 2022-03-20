Davide Cachia has taken over at the helm of the Malta Triathlon Federation (MTF). He was elected as the new federation president following an Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier this month.

A successful entrepreneur working in the tourism industry, Cachia is also triathlete who has years of local and international competitive experience across all distances, from Sprint to Ironman.

Cachia takes on the federation’s top spot after two challenging years that changed how sports was managed, perceived, and practiced mainly due to the implemented COVID-19 measures that saw the annual calendar of events drastically reduced.

Nevertheless, he still believes that there is a lot of untapped potential and the federation will be working closely with the rest of the seven affiliated clubs to work on a holistic development plan which aims to cater for the different segments that make up the sport.

