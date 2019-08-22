Had the institutions been more effective in combating money laundering, Daphne Caruana Galizia might not have been killed, Nationalist MEP David Casa said.

Ms Casa has been selected by the European People’s Party parliamentary group as its spokesperson for anti-money laundering legislation within the parliamentary committee for economic and monetary affairs.

The EPP said Mr Casa’s appointment followed a speech he gave during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, during which he referred to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“When our institutions fail to identify, investigate and prosecute money laundering offences it is whistle-blowers and investigative journalists that end up on the front line. And in some cases it is they who pay the ultimate price. Journalists like Daphne Caruana Galizia and Jan Kuciak,” MEP David Casa told MEPs during the plenary session.

“Money laundering is an inevitable consequence of crime. It allows corrupt politicians and big business, human traffickers and fraudsters to enjoy their ill-gotten gains.”

Often spanning across diverse jurisdictions and involving multiple financial entities - the impact on citizens is clear, he said.

Mr Casa new role entails monitoring the implementation of the 5th anti-money laundering directive and will lead the debate on behalf of the EPP Group on any revisions of the current legislation.

“The identification of criminal organisations exploiting our financial system must be faster. Action must be expedient and decisive. And EU institutions must have all the tools at their disposal to ensure this happens,” Mr Casa said.