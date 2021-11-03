MEP David Casa has been appointed to a new joint assembly between the UK and the EU to tackle post-Brexit issues.

The assembly, which was approved last month, will see 35 politicians from each side monitor the implementation of the trade deal.

Casa was nominated to the delegation by the European People’s Party. He is one of nine EPP group members and the only Maltese member to on the delegation.

“The setting up of this assembly is an important step in managing relations between the EU and the UK post-Brexit," he said.

"It will play a crucial oversight role in how the EU-UK agreement is being implemented and applied."

The EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement (TCA), agreed in December 2020, was subject to intense negotiations and international attention for several months. It determines the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Britain's House of Commons has yet to appoint its delegates. Casa expects the delegation to work closely with the European Commission in the partnership council on the most pressing issues of the EU-UK relationship.

“The delegation will enhance cooperation for the benefit of both sides. I look forward to representing the interests said the Maltese and European citizens on both sides of the English channel,” Casa concluded.

The EU-UK parliamentary assembly's function is to advise the partnership council, co-chaired by European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič and UK minister of state Lord David Frost, which is the executive body responsible for implementing the trade deal.

The delegation includes representatives from all political groups in the European Parliament.