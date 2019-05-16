MEP David Casa will form part of the European Parliament’s leadership following an election that took place in Strasbourg on Thursday where he was elected European Parliament quaestor.

He is one of five MEPs elected quaestors. The others are Anne Sander, Monika Benova, Gilles Boyer and Karol Karski.

Mr Casa said he was honoured to have been entrusted with the role.

"This is now my fourth parliamentary term and I am ready for the increased responsibility that comes with forming part of the Parliament’s Bureau. My election is also testament to the fact that despite coming from a small member state, Maltese nationals can achieve positions of significant clout within European institutions.”

Quaestors are elected for two-and-a-half-year terms and are responsible for different aspects of the Parliament’s administration such as the Parliament’s communication set-up.

David Casa will form part of the European Parliament’s Bureau together with the President and vice-Presidents. He now holds the highest-ranking European Parliament post secured by a Maltese MEP.

Mr Casa has held a number of important roles in the EP in past legislatures. He was EPP Group coordinator for the Employment and Social Affairs Committee, as well as Parliament’s lead negotiator on the Work Life Balance Directive. ”I am determined to continue working with even more energy to achieve concrete results for Maltese and European citizen," he said, as he thanked fellow Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola for her support.