MEP David Casa is the new chairman of the College of Quaestors of the European Parliament, a role he will occupy until the end of 2020.

Through this role, Casa will work closely with the European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli and Secretary-General Klaus Welle to ensure that Europe and the European Parliament adapted to the new normal as quickly as possible.

“The past few months have been challenging as Parliament ensured that the democratic process within the institution doesn’t stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have successfully worked to continue debating and adopting legislation which is already creating a positive impact on people’s lives, particularly on those impacted by the current pandemic. Now, we have to work even harder to make sure that the economic crisis that our continent faces, leaves the least negative impact as possible,” Casa said.

As chairman, Casa will preside over the meetings of the College of Quaestors, and represent the college during the bureau meetings of Parliament.

His work will focus on facilitating the presence of members in Brussels and Strasbourg, and continue Parliament’s efforts to provide the best infrastructure for teleworking for its staff.

Another priority area is to work with Parliament’s administration to open its doors to visitors from across the European Union’s states.