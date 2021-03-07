David Cremona was elected as the new Commodore for the Royal Malta Yacht Club, following the recently held Annual General Meeting.

As the new Commodore, he takes over the helm from Godwin Zammit, who decided not to run for another term this year after nine years in charge.

Cremona, a keen sailor, has been a full active member of the club since 2001, competing in several races as well as the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.