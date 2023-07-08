David de Gea announced Saturday he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years, saying “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge”.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets last season, was criticised for a number of high-profile errors in the final weeks of the campaign.

His contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

United have been linked with a move for Inter keeper Andre Onana.

