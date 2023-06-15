David Micallef inscribed his name in the record books after setting a new national mark in the Double Ironman in Germany and finishing an impressive fourth overall.

Micallef, who is coached by Matt Azzopardi and Kevin Zammit, was competing in his third Ironman of his career after he had already taken part in the 70.3 Ironman in Dubai two years ago and the Ironman Vitoria-Gasteiz that was held in Spain last year.

Participants in the double ironman had an arduous schedule as they had to swim 7.6 kilometres, cycle for 360km and then finish off with a run of 84.4km.

Micallef completed the swim segment in a time of two hours 26 minutes and 50 seconds which left him in seventh place in an initial field of 32 athletes but with only 22 who crossed the finish line.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt