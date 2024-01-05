David Soul, who won cult status for his role in 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch, before becoming a singer, has died, aged 80.

His wife Helen Snell said the star had passed away surrounded by his family following a "valiant battle for life".

She said in a statement: "David Soul - beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother - died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

The US-born actor was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the classic crime-solving series Starsky & Hutch.

Soul, who starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky, was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose.

He also released our albums of soft rock ballads in the late 1970s, and produced two UK number one singles, Silver Lady and Don't Give Up On Us.

He and Glaser reprised their roles in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.