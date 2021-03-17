Nationalist MP David Thake on Wednesday appealed to the government to add Trikafta, cystic fibrosis medication, to the government formulary list, making a difference in the life of families in need of this "life-saving medication".

Speaking in Parliament, Thake said that in the past few days he followed the situation of 26-year-old Mandy Vella, who has cystic fibrosis and has been appealing for the government to fund the life-saving treatment.

Her father, Edwin Vella, spoke to Times of Malta about how his daughter urgently needs the €18,000 a month for the treatment, called Trikafta.

“My daughter deserves to live, I am her father. I will try anything to keep my daughter alive,” said Vella.

The medication was approved by the EU’s medicine watchdog in August last year but is currently unavailable in Malta.

“Mandy said that back in November she met with Prime Minister Robert Abela about her situation, and since then has not received any replies,” said Thake.

“You read one appeal after the other of these families and friends in need of this medication, and it tears your heart.”

He said he spoke to Vella between the times she rushed in and out of hospital for treatment.

“She is wasting away, her lungs can only take a quarter of the normal amount of oxygen and her weight has dropped considerably. She has told me that this medication is her last hope.”

He said that currently there are around 28 people in Malta who are affected by cystic fibrosis.

“The treatment is around €18,000 a month, that would be over a million euros spent on the medication for each family for one year,” he said.

“It is a lot of money, but in a country that spends and wastes so much money on things which ruin our country… this money could help 20 families.”

He asked why so many days and months have passed since Vella spoke to the government, and why the government is taking so long.

The Health Ministry had said that the medication is currently being considered for inclusion in the government formulary.

“I am aware that there are procedures, especially when it comes to medication, but we know that the European Medicines Agency has given the green light for this medication to be used, and we need the government to act fast and to support these families.”

“We cannot see these families continue to suffer. Add the medication to the list and let us make a difference.”